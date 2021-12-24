News and First Alert Weather App
Demand for at-home COVID-19 tests is surging, ahead of holiday gatherings

Two nationwide retailers are putting restrictions on shoppers.
At-home COVID-19 test kit
At-home COVID-19 test kit(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the countdown to Christmas, nationwide retailers say at-home tests are selling out fast.

The demand is so high that Walgreens and CVS stores across the nation have created restrictions for shoppers.

Walgreens says it’s limiting COVID-19 kits to four per purchase, “due to the incredible demand for at-home rapid testing.”

CVS is stopping shoppers at six kits per purchase, “to ensure equitable access to tests,” according to a statement.

Shana Verstegen from Madison got ahead of the curve and bought seven kits in her attempt to keep coronavirus out of her home. Her family has been testing every day in preparation for Christmas weekend.

She said the testing is an extra precaution to vaccines and masks. “[It’s] just to know that at that time we’re safe, and it gives us more flexibility to feel like we’re being smart about our decisions to get together,” Verstegen said.

She added, “We know it’s not the perfect solution. We know the safest thing is to not do anything or go anywhere. but we feel like the reward will outweigh the risk and minimizing the risk will be the best thing for us.”

Aside from at-home tests, a Walgreens spokesperson said the company is working to expand capacity for in-store testing appointments. Walgreens expects the turnaround time to take about a day or two.

