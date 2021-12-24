News and First Alert Weather App
Cruise for a Cause makes largest-ever donation in 2021

Marshfield-based non-profit donated $200,000 to Marshfield Clinic, UW COVID research this week
Led by Dan Neve of Marshfield, Cruise for a Cause raised $200,000 in 2021
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - In 2010, Dan Neve began his journey of raising awareness and money for breast cancer research through a lifetime passion of his: cars.

Neve would drive his Shelby GT500 across the country, raising dollars for the cause.

“My first year was a $10,000 goal and we hit that,” said Neve, “Then, every year after that it just became more and more and more and I began traveling more.”

This year, Neve, through his Marshfield-based non-profit Cruise for a Cause, enjoyed his most successful year yet. This week he donated $200,000 to help breast cancer research.

Cruise for a Cause donated $175,000 to the Marshfield Clinic and $25,000 to the University of Wisconsin Covid Cancer Center.

“I never thought we’d present a check with that many zeros on it,” said Neve.

As the non-profit’s founder and president, Neve has seen his work grow on a year-to-year basis. This year, Neve says people came out in droves to largely-outdoor events. A big draw was a custom-made Shelby car that people could win in sweepstakes with a donation. However, many also just showed up to show support for Dan and his cause.

“The passion that I have and the fact I want their money to support cancer research, they know that’s where it’s going to,” said Neve.

As Neve reflects on the 11 years of growth for his passion project, he’s thankful for all the support he’s gotten and for all the people he’s met along the way.

The donation of the year’s funds usually falls on Neve’s birthday, but he thinks the presentation is fitting for the holidays.

“What a great way to spend the holiday season is to give that money where it’s needed,” said Neve.

To learn more about Cruise for a Cause and Neve’s mission, visit here.

