Crews responding to Merrill structure fire

Crews are responding to a structure fire in the City of Merrill
Crews are responding to a structure fire in the City of Merrill
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - An apartment unit was damaged in a fire in Merrill Friday morning.

Crews responded to a 4-unit apartment building on the 700 block of North Memorial Drive just before 7:00 a.m. Friday. According to the Merrill Fire Department, everyone had evacuated the building by the time the fire department arrived. One unit was damaged by the fire.

The Salvation Army was also paged to this location.

Newschannel 7 has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

