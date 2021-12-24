Churches take precautions as people gather for Christmas services

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Tis the season of bringing people together, and church is one place where many people gather the most during this time of the year. But having large events safely during the pandemic can be a challenge.

Two church leaders in Wausau said their churches are doing the best they can to bring people together during the holidays. “Being a pastor in COVID is something they didn’t teach you in seminary,” Pastor at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, Justin Smoot said.

From in-person services to pivoting to live streaming, churches are giving more people the option to choose how they celebrate.

“I’ve joked that we’ve become televangelists over the last 18 months and it has been great seeing people step up into the roles of support when it comes to technology and live streaming,” Pastor Smoot said.

Saint Andrew Lutheran Church has five services scheduled for Christmas Eve. The first service starts at 2 p.m. and the last starts at 10 p.m. The church also has services live-streamed on its website.

“We do know that those who are needing to gather are welcome to come here but also those who want to stay safe can join us via the live stream and engage in the chat and experience the service just as if you would be here in person,” Pastor Smoot said.

He also added that the church is also requiring masks to be worn to in-person services, and people will be ushered to their seats. “We are having the masks available and we are distancing so we can make sure Christmas is not only merry but is safe.”

As for St. Anne Catholic Parish, an extra mass was added to the Christmas Eve schedule. “Our main means of precaution is having lots of opportunities and hopefully people being spread out among the masses to make it a safer environment,” Father Tom Lindner said.

Additionally, the 6 p.m. service will be live-streamed on its website for those who choose to stay home. “[Because] we’re still you know in a process of coming out of COVID or through COVID, who knows? So we just want to make things as accessible as possible for people.”

Both churches have a service on Christmas morning as well.

