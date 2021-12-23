Advertisement

Wausau Eagles Club to host drive thru Christmas dinner

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Eagles Club will be providing free meals on Christmas Day.

A free ham dinner will be available from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m., or while supplies last. The drive-up only event will take place at the club located at 1703 S. 3rd Ave, Wausau.

The club has provided close to 5,000 free meals in the past two years. They are hoping to serve 1,000 more on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Schmeiser
1 arrested in Taylor County fatal hit-and-run case
Firefighters were called to an early morning fire in Hannibal.
7 people escape early morning house fire in Lincoln County
Mother charged with neglect after toddler fatally struck and killed by train
Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
DHS records first young child death in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 complications
Aspirus Hospitalist Dr. Adam Clements
Aspirus Hospitalist: Natural immunity from COVID-19 can be spotty

Latest News

A band of heavy snow is moving in with some freezing rain Thursday morning.
First Alert Weather: Active weather returns just in time for the holidays.
Icy roads cause slick driving conditions and force the closure of I-94 on Dec. 23, 2021.
Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Bells Ring For Major Paul Logan
Bells Ring For Major Paul Logan
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather