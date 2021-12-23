Wausau Eagles Club to host drive thru Christmas dinner

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Eagles Club will be providing free meals on Christmas Day.

A free ham dinner will be available from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m., or while supplies last. The drive-up only event will take place at the club located at 1703 S. 3rd Ave, Wausau.

The club has provided close to 5,000 free meals in the past two years. They are hoping to serve 1,000 more on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.