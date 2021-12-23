Advertisement

WATCH: Maine state trooper saves elderly man in ditch

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSALBORO, Maine (Gray News) – Troopers in Maine found a man with Alzheimer’s in a ditch on the side of the road early Wednesday morning.

Police and troopers were responding to a report of an elderly man that had wandered away from home.

Authorities said troopers were able to get information from a town plow truck driver who saw a man walking in the area in the early morning hours during a storm.

They found the man lying in a ditch on the side of the road, suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite.

Dashcam video shows Trooper Tyler Harrington carrying the 82-year-old man to safety, as he was unable to walk.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Schmeiser
1 arrested in Taylor County fatal hit-and-run case
Firefighters were called to an early morning fire in Hannibal.
7 people escape early morning house fire in Lincoln County
Mother charged with neglect after toddler fatally struck and killed by train
Aspirus Hospitalist Dr. Adam Clements
Aspirus Hospitalist: Natural immunity from COVID-19 can be spotty
Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
DHS records first young child death in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
LIVE: Jury finds Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter over Daunte Wright’s killing
Theodore Kaczynski looks around as U.S. Marshals prepare to take him down the steps at the...
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski moved to prison medical facility
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate
Experts weigh in on COVID-19 antibody pills.
What to know about COVID-19 antiviral pills