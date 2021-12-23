News and First Alert Weather App
UW men’s basketball cancels Thursday’s game over COVID-19 in its program

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The game the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team scheduled to replace the one that was canceled because of COVID-19 affecting the Badgers’ opponent has now been canceled – this time because of COVID-19 in UW’s program.

The university announced the cancellation of Thursday night’s game against George Mason less than five hours before its scheduled 6 p.m. tip-off. UW stated the game is called off and will not be played.

According to a brief statement from the Wisconsin athletics department, “(t)he decision was made by UW medical officials after positive COVID-19 tests were found within the Wisconsin program.”

George Mason head coach Kim English responded to the news on Twitter that he addressed ‘Dear Covid’ - “I hate you.”

The university told all ticket holders for the game that they will receive an email telling them what steps they can take. Many of the tickets for the game would themselves have been carried over from the scheduled game with Morgan State.

Tickets for that game were transferred to this George Mason game after UW administrators hastily scheduled it when COVID-19 left Morgan State unable to travel to Wisconsin for the showdown.

Unlike its response to that cancellation, the university did not indicate if it plans to recruit another opponent for a possible additional game down the road.

The Badgers are next scheduled to play on Dec. 29, versus Illinois State, at the Kohl Center. UW included the listing in their statement, offering no indication if that game could be in jeopardy as well.

Thursday’s men’s game was originally scheduled as part of a double-header with the women’s team, which was forced to cancel its half of the twin bill on Wednesday because of COVID-19 affecting the women’s team.

