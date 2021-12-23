Spreading Christmas joy to area veterans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Veterans in the Wausau area are getting an early Christmas gift thanks to some generous volunteers. It’s being done through the Wausau American Legion Post 10.

About 25 volunteer drivers are out delivering Christmas meals to area veterans in need. It’s a perfect way to give back to the community while spreading holiday cheer. For area veterans, they couldn’t be happier with the American Legion’s gift.

“It’s very exciting, it makes me have chills knowing that somebody is nice to us,” veteran Michael Muchamoohaoa said.

For Muchamoohaoa and his wife, they’re spending Christmas alone. The only gift they’re receiving is the ham and veggies meal. Though it may not seem like much, that’s *all they really want.

“This is very appreciative to have a full meal. What they have in this package here, we won’t... Anne and I wouldn’t be able to make ourselves because we make just a little simple meal,” Muchamoohaoa said.

Many veterans don’t have much money or can’t travel on their own. The legion feels it’s the least they can do for our country’s heroes.

“It’s veterans helping veterans. This gives us a great sense of pride and an opportunity to provide something that we can do effectively, quickly, and involve the community,” Wausau American Legion Post 10 Commander Bob Weller said.

They’re sending meals to 95 veterans families. Weller said the Man of Honor Society donated 260 pounds of ham, that’s about 390 total meals. However, the vets aren’t the only ones getting something out of this initiative.

“It’s just an honor quite frankly to be able to deliver meals to these veterans,” volunteer driver Jesse Furrer said.

Furrer delivered meals to four families today, and for him it’s personal. He delivered to his dad who served in the Korean war.

“He’s just been a great leader for me and to be able to return something back to him is nice,” Furrer said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.