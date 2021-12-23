Advertisement

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire

Icy roads reported across central and western Wisconsin.
Icy roads cause slick driving conditions and force the closure of I-94 on Dec. 23, 2021.
Icy roads cause slick driving conditions and force the closure of I-94 on Dec. 23, 2021.(WisDOT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV) - Icy roads created slick driving conditions Thursday morning through much of central and southern Wisconsin and forced the shut down of a stretch of I-94, about 25 miles south of Eau Claire.

Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Sean Berkowitch confirmed to NBC15 News’ sister-station WEAU that the Interstate is closed between Foster and Northfield.

He blamed the winter driving conditions and several wrecks that already happened along that route, noting that some vehicles were having trouble making it up hills in the area and were becoming stuck.

Authorities closed off that portion of I-94 around 6:55 a.m., just before rush hour. Traffic cameras provided by the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation showed long lines of vehicles backed up at each end of the closure.

Icy roads cause slick driving conditions and force the closure of I-94 on Dec. 23, 2021.
Icy roads cause slick driving conditions and force the closure of I-94 on Dec. 23, 2021.(WisDOT)

Currently, drivers headed in both directions are being detoured onto Hwy. 53, if they are near Foster, and those near Northfield are being directed to exit onto Hwy. 121.

No indication of when the highway may reopen has been given.

Icy roads cause slick driving conditions and force the closure of I-94 on Dec. 23, 2021.
Icy roads cause slick driving conditions and force the closure of I-94 on Dec. 23, 2021.(WisDOT)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Schmeiser
1 arrested in Taylor County fatal hit-and-run case
Firefighters were called to an early morning fire in Hannibal.
7 people escape early morning house fire in Lincoln County
Mother charged with neglect after toddler fatally struck and killed by train
Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
DHS records first young child death in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 complications
Aspirus Hospitalist Dr. Adam Clements
Aspirus Hospitalist: Natural immunity from COVID-19 can be spotty

Latest News

A band of heavy snow is moving in with some freezing rain Thursday morning.
First Alert Weather: Active weather returns just in time for the holidays.
Bells Ring For Major Paul Logan
Bells Ring For Major Paul Logan
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
Logan gave 40 years of service to the Salvation Army
Salvation Army honors Major Paul Logan with Red Kettle bells