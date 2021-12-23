Sheriff’s office warns of hazardous road conditions, black ice

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to watch out for slick road conditions, including black ice.

A post on Facebook said crews from the highway department have been out treating roads since 7:00 a.m. Thursday, however, they’re still hazardous.

You’re urged to avoid traveling on Marathon County roads “unless absolutely necessary until road conditions improve.” If you must travel the sheriff’s office warns you need to drive slower, allow for extra space between you and other vehicles.

The sheriff’s office also asks if you see a crash scene with emergency vehicles responding, slow down and move over.

HAZARDOUS ROAD CONDITIONS The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is advising that the current road conditions in Marathon... Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.