Advertisement

Salvation Army honors Major Paul Logan with Red Kettle bells

Logan gave 40 years of service to the Salvation Army
Logan gave 40 years of service to the Salvation Army(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle bells will ring all day Thursday in honor of the late Major Paul Logan, who dedicated 40 years of service to the organization.

Logan was very enthusiastic about the Red Kettle campaign, and always wanted to see all of the shifts manning the kettles be filled.

“Rather than doing something else financially they said wouldn’t it be a great honor to man all of the kettles, to have all of the bells ringing for all the shifts that day in his honor to send up all of the joy of the bell ringing to honor his service of 40 years,” said Development Director Ann Chrudinsky.

Normally individuals or groups would have to register 48 hours in advance to man one of the kettles, but today the Salvation Army will work with you if you contact them directly  to help make sure as many bells are ringing for Logan as possible.

“We’ve had bell ringers actually say to us when their shift is done, ‘Can I stay longer?  This was really fun.’  So that’s really fun to see,” Chrudinsky said.

The Salvation Army Wausau can be reached directly at 715-453-4272.

Click here to donate online.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Schmeiser
1 arrested in Taylor County fatal hit-and-run case
Firefighters were called to an early morning fire in Hannibal.
7 people escape early morning house fire in Lincoln County
Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
DHS records first young child death in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 complications
Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for...
‘The perfect fit’: Family adopts 4 siblings in time for Christmas
Mother charged with neglect after toddler fatally struck and killed by train

Latest News

Houston Rockets' Armoni Brooks passes around Milwaukee Bucks' DeMarcus Cousins during the first...
Bucks snap 2-game skid with 126-106 victory over Rockets
Bringing meals to Area Veterans 12/22/2021
Bringing meals to Area Veterans 12/22/2021
Veterans in the Wausau area are getting an early Christmas gift thanks to some generous...
Spreading Christmas joy to area veterans
FILE - Voters wait in line outside a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. in this...
Wisconsin lawsuit seeks reinstatement of 31,000 voters