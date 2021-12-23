Salvation Army honors Major Paul Logan with Red Kettle bells

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle bells will ring all day Thursday in honor of the late Major Paul Logan, who dedicated 40 years of service to the organization.

Logan was very enthusiastic about the Red Kettle campaign, and always wanted to see all of the shifts manning the kettles be filled.

“Rather than doing something else financially they said wouldn’t it be a great honor to man all of the kettles, to have all of the bells ringing for all the shifts that day in his honor to send up all of the joy of the bell ringing to honor his service of 40 years,” said Development Director Ann Chrudinsky.

Normally individuals or groups would have to register 48 hours in advance to man one of the kettles, but today the Salvation Army will work with you if you contact them directly to help make sure as many bells are ringing for Logan as possible.

“We’ve had bell ringers actually say to us when their shift is done, ‘Can I stay longer? This was really fun.’ So that’s really fun to see,” Chrudinsky said.

The Salvation Army Wausau can be reached directly at 715-453-4272.

Click here to donate online.

