Rodgers, Adams, Clark named to Pro Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Kenny Clark are the three Packers named to the NFC Pro Bowl team, the rosters were announced on Wednesday night.

Rodgers sets a franchise record for most Pro Bowl selections in the green and gold with 10. Adams is a Pro Bowler for the fifth consecutive season, becoming just the second receiver in Packers history to make it five years in a row along with James Lofton. Clark receives the honor for the second time. the other coming in 2019.

Aaron Jones, Rasul Douglas, Corey Bojorquez, and Rashan Gary were named as alternates.

