Advertisement

Rodgers, Adams, Clark named to Pro Bowl

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Kenny Clark are the three Packers named to the NFC Pro Bowl team, the rosters were announced on Wednesday night.

Rodgers sets a franchise record for most Pro Bowl selections in the green and gold with 10. Adams is a Pro Bowler for the fifth consecutive season, becoming just the second receiver in Packers history to make it five years in a row along with James Lofton. Clark receives the honor for the second time. the other coming in 2019.

Aaron Jones, Rasul Douglas, Corey Bojorquez, and Rashan Gary were named as alternates.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
DHS records first young child death in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 complications
Paul Schmeiser
1 arrested in Taylor County fatal hit-and-run case
Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Health System lost less than 100 employees due to vaccine mandate
In a 10-1 vote, the city of Stevens Point common council voted against having a referendum in...
Stevens Point council votes against Business 51 referendum resolution
Firefighters were called to an early morning fire in Hannibal.
7 people escape early morning house fire in Lincoln County

Latest News

A&M announces Aggies will not play in 2021 Gator Bowl
High School Sports 12/21/2021
#2 Central Wisconsin Storm roll in hockey, SPASH and Marshfield pick up conference road wins in girls hoops
High School Sports 12/21/2021
High School Sports 12/21/2021
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Packers place wide receiver Valdes-Scantling on Reserve/COVID-19 List