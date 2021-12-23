Marshfield meal delivery program spreads holiday cheer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Marshfield meal delivery program is giving its recipients more than just a warm meal this holiday season.

Through the United Way and Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Home Delivered Meals, has provided one meal a day to those in need in the area.

The nutrition-based meals are prepared by staff at Marshfield Medical Center and delivered by volunteers, according to Coordinator Kristin Hughes.

Last year during the peak of COVID-19, Hughes said she noticed the program’s recipients lacked holiday cheer.

“We have 150 meals that go out primarily a day, so the gift bags behind us are the ones going to the recipients,” Hughes explained outside the hospital.

The “Silver Sparks” gifts delivered with meals the week of Christmas all came from donations. They included tissue boxes, hot chocolate mixes, snacks and more.

