FBI offer $5K reward for Milwaukee man suspected of human trafficking

Adrian Cortez Edwards
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Milwaukee announced Thursday that it will offer a $5,000 reward for the capture of a human trafficking suspect.

Adrian Cortez Edwards is described as 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, with black hair and a distinctive large Wisconsin “W” tattoo on his neck.

FBI Milwaukee officials said Edwards is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him or have any information, call 911, or the FBI at 414-276-4684, or go to tips.fbi.gov.

