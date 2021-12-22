Teen sentenced to 10 years for attempted murder on Menominee Reservation
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 19-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for an attempted murder on the Menominee Reservation.
Prosecutors say Menom Powless-Brown fired multiple shots, significantly injuring a man, with one of the bullets striking his own mother in the face.
A federal judge called the attack “unjustified” against someone who was trying to flee.
Powless-Brown pleaded guilty to assault with intent to murder. Prosecutors asked for a tougher sentence, but Judge William Griesbach acknowledged the defendant’s age and lack of a criminal record in deciding a lesser sentence. After his prison term, Powless-Brown will be on supervision for 3 years.
