Shop local for unique last-minute gifts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With just days until Christmas, shopping local is a good way to find quality, unique gifts for the people in your life while helping out the local economy.

Supply chain disruptions are creating shortages for a lot of national stores, but it’s easier to get around for craftspeople who sell in their region or community.

That’s why some stores like Evolutions in Design in Wausau have changed the way they stock over the last year. Now about 50% of what they sell comes from the Midwest, and also allows them to form closer bonds with the artisans they represent.

“It would be great if Santa could drop it all off, but that’s not always the case. So, I think it makes a huge impact, and also the money it puts into their local community and ours,” said owner Randy Verhasselt.

Verhasselt said he ordered candles from a candlemaker in Illinois for some gift baskets, and when she could not get them shipped in time, she drove them to Wausau herself to ensure their arrival.

Local products are also often one-of-a-kind, so gifts of these things will be unique and rarely duplicated. It also brings a sense of connection between the recipient and the artist.

“You know when you can get a handmade ornament or a handmade lamp, or something that’s made by a small midwestern company it means more too, and there’s usually a story that goes behind the product,” Verhasselt said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.