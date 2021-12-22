Pet Project: Meet Sisu

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sisu is a cat who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. She had an injury on her rear paw that has since been treated. She will need to be in a home with no other pets. She is affectionate and loving after she trusts you. Her adoption fee has been sponsored in full.

For more information about Sisu, visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet her.

