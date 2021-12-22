Advertisement

“The Longest Night” vigil for Homeless in Wausau

Remembrance to commemorate and mourn the lives of those lost due to lack of housing
"The Longest Night" vigil for homelessness
"The Longest Night" vigil for homelessness(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign and the National Union of the Homeless Winter Offensive held The Longest Night memorial and vigil for the homeless on Tuesday.

People gathered at the 400 Block to commemorate and mourn the lives of those lost in the community who have died due to lack of housing.

The goal of the memorial was to bring awareness to the need for affordable housing and shelter. Members also wanted to bring attention to the need for mental health and medical care for the homeless.

“Today is the very first remembrance of un-housed people who have died on the street,” said Bruce Grau, co-coordinator of the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign.

“We’re remembering their name and also bringing to light the causes of homelessness and poverty.”

Grau said people who are homeless aren’t very different from the rest of us. He said many people are one medical bill or $400 emergency away from bankruptcy.

When it comes to homelessness in Wausau, more people are headed to the Wausau Warming Center in the winter.

“We’re averaging right now around 23 people, it fluctuates,” said Bob Grady, Wausau Warming Center coordinator.

Grady said many homeless individuals are battling drug addiction, mental health issues, and separation from family.

The Wausau Warming Center said there is usually a mostly male population, but they are seeing an increase in female homelessness.

“Although this year 25% of our shelter stays are females. Many of whom are fleeing domestic violence or sexual assault,” said Grady.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verso Corporation to be acquired by BillerudKorsnäs, Wisconsin Rapids mill’s future still uncertain
Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
DHS records first young child death in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 complications
SWAT Team assists with arrest of suspect in Plover home invasion
Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Chief Medical Officer: Omicron will push us beyond the breaking point
Prine Crest North Central Health Care
NCHC nursing homes in Wausau and Merrill to admit Covid-recovered patients from regional health care facilities

Latest News

Central Wisconsin Airport will finish off 2021 with around 210 thousand passengers for the year...
AAA: 109M people to travel over the holidays this week
People congregate at Vigil for the Homeless at Wausau's 400 Block
People congregate at Vigil for the Homeless at Wausau's 400 Block
Wausau Fire Department seeking to diversify, reaching out to Hmong community
Wausau Fire Department seeking to diversify, reaching out to Hmong community
AAA offers advice for holiday travelers driving to their destinations
AAA offers advice for holiday travelers driving to their destinations