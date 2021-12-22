“The Longest Night” vigil for Homeless in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign and the National Union of the Homeless Winter Offensive held The Longest Night memorial and vigil for the homeless on Tuesday.

People gathered at the 400 Block to commemorate and mourn the lives of those lost in the community who have died due to lack of housing.

The goal of the memorial was to bring awareness to the need for affordable housing and shelter. Members also wanted to bring attention to the need for mental health and medical care for the homeless.

“Today is the very first remembrance of un-housed people who have died on the street,” said Bruce Grau, co-coordinator of the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign.

“We’re remembering their name and also bringing to light the causes of homelessness and poverty.”

Grau said people who are homeless aren’t very different from the rest of us. He said many people are one medical bill or $400 emergency away from bankruptcy.

When it comes to homelessness in Wausau, more people are headed to the Wausau Warming Center in the winter.

“We’re averaging right now around 23 people, it fluctuates,” said Bob Grady, Wausau Warming Center coordinator.

Grady said many homeless individuals are battling drug addiction, mental health issues, and separation from family.

The Wausau Warming Center said there is usually a mostly male population, but they are seeing an increase in female homelessness.

“Although this year 25% of our shelter stays are females. Many of whom are fleeing domestic violence or sexual assault,” said Grady.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.