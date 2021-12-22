Advertisement

Foxconn qualifies for Wisconsin tax breaks for the first time

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Foxconn Technology Group has qualified for nearly $30 million in Wisconsin tax credits.

That marks the first time the Taiwan-based electronics giant has secured state aid since breaking ground on its Wisconsin facility in 2018.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation on Wednesday verified that Foxconn met job creation and investment benchmarks to qualify. That was based on documents provided to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Foxconn created 579 eligible jobs and made a capital investment of $266 million at the Racine County facility last year. That qualifies the company for more than $2 million in job credits and nearly $27 million in capital investment credits.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
DHS records first young child death in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 complications
Paul Schmeiser
1 arrested in Taylor County fatal hit-and-run case
Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Health System lost less than 100 employees due to vaccine mandate
In a 10-1 vote, the city of Stevens Point common council voted against having a referendum in...
Stevens Point council votes against Business 51 referendum resolution
Firefighters were called to an early morning fire in Hannibal.
7 people escape early morning house fire in Lincoln County

Latest News

FILE - Voters wait in line outside a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. in this...
Wisconsin lawsuit seeks reinstatement of 31,000 voters
Rodgers, Adams, Clark named to Pro Bowl
UW Health's eICU has been in existence since 2008.
UW Health’s eICU assists Aspirus Medford, other rural hospitals
Guidance on managing grief over the holidays
Dealing with holiday grief
Guidance on managing grief over the holidays
Guidance on managing grief over the holidays