Advertisement

CVS, Walgreens to limit how many at-home COVID tests you can buy

In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure...
In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure equitable access to tests both in-store and digitally.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant is causing a surge in the purchasing of at-home COVID-19 tests.

The demand is so intense, two of the largest pharmaceutical chain stores in the U.S, CVS Health and Walgreens, are limiting the number of tests a person can buy.

In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure equitable access to tests both in-store and digitally.”

Walgreens said they’re limiting it to four test kits per purchase.

Americans may soon be able to get free tests in the mail.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced the purchase of a half-billion at-home rapid tests to send to people.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
DHS records first young child death in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 complications
Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Health System lost less than 100 employees due to vaccine mandate
In a 10-1 vote, the city of Stevens Point common council voted against having a referendum in...
Stevens Point council votes against Business 51 referendum resolution
Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Chief Medical Officer: Omicron will push us beyond the breaking point
Verso Corporation to be acquired by BillerudKorsnäs, Wisconsin Rapids mill’s future still uncertain

Latest News

FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston...
Congressional panel investigates deadly Astroworld concert
ASPCA took 32 cats that were in Kentucky shelters before the tornado hit to help free up...
Wisconsin Human Society welcomes 32 cats rescued from Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
FILE -Canada defenseman Shea Weber, left, trips over USA forward David Backes during the men's...
NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics