RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 5-11-year-olds on Dec. 27.

The clinic is from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Register online at: https://bookochd.timetap.com/ or call 715-401-4150.

The clinic is located at 100 W Keenan St. in Rhinelander.

