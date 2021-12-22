Advertisement

Aspirus Hospitalist: Natural immunity from COVID-19 can be spotty

Aspirus Hospitalist Dr. Adam Clements
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Hospitalist Dr. Adam Clements says the biggest reason patients at Aspirus cite for not being vaccinated is their belief in natural immunity.

“You have two basic ways to become immune to something,” says Aspirus Hospitalist Dr. Adam Clements. “You can acquire natural immunity by becoming infected with something. Or there’s acquired immunity that comes from the placenta from the mother, breast milk, antibody infusion or from a vaccine.”

Immunity is the body’s ability to protect an individual from getting sick when exposed to an infectious agent such as a bacterium, virus, parasite or fungus.

“Natural immunity is great for mono. People don’t die from mononucleosis, the immunity lasts a long time, but it’s not good for influenza. It mutates too fast… it’s not good for HIV because once you’ve got it, you’ve got it,” Dr. Clements said. “Which one is better really depends on the illness. For COVID, natural immunity is not an effective or wise strategy.”

Natural immunity from COVID-19 can be spotty. A recent CDC study found that 36% of COVID-19 cases didn’t result in development of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

According to a news release from Aspirus, natural immunity fades quicker than immunity from a COVID-19 vaccine. For example, 65% of people who start with a lower antibody baseline from infection completely lost their COVID-19 antibodies within 60 days.

“I have never seen anyone die from a vaccine-related complication,” Dr. Clements said. “I see people die of COVID every single day at this hospital.”

