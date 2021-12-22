Advertisement

A&M announces Aggies will not play in 2021 Gator Bowl

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett and Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the Aggie Football Program the Texas A&M Athletic Department announced that the team would not be making the trip to Jacksonville on Tuesday afternoon to take on Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl.

“It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher said.

A statement from the athletic department said the combination between COVID-19 infections and season ending injuries they did not have a roster that could “safely participate in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.” News broke yesterday that the team had not practiced together since Sunday.

“It is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff and fans that we are not able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Post-season football is the pinnacle of the season and when the opportunity is lost, it hurts on many levels. As we have learned in the last 21 months of this health challenge, the well-being and safety of our student-athletes is paramount. Our players poured their heart and soul into this season and we appreciate their dedication as Aggies. Aggie football is on track for long-term success and we know that the best is yet to come.”

The 12th Man Foundation said that tickets for the bowl game purchased through them will be fully refunded in early January. Tickets purchased or sold through a secondary market should reach out the vendor, according to the foundation.

