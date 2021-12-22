AAA: 109M people to travel over the holidays this week

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin Airport will finish off 2021 with roughly 210,000 passengers for the year. Holiday travel is a big contributor.

“We’re expecting an increase in travel of about 350 passengers per day,” said Brian Grefe, CWA airport director.

That’s roughly 7 more flights per day than usual.

“Sunday, Monday following the holiday is going to be the busiest days. It’s spread out throughout the rest of the week, but certainly higher than average load factors,” said Grefe.

It’s not just the holidays that are busier this year. CWA expects about twice as many passengers this year compared to last year. But, they’re still down by 25% compared to 2019.

Grefe said it’s because business travel isn’t starting to return as quickly as leisure travel. Grefe said if you’re visiting family over the holidays to remember to not wrap your gifts. If TSA needs to inspect they’ll have to come out.

He also advises leaving extra time to get to the airport, especially if road conditions are bad.

100 million people will be traveling for the holidays by car according to a AAA study from mid-November.

AAA spokesperson Molly Heart said it’s an increase of 34% compared to last year. That means there will be 28 million more people traveling than last year.

Hart said to avoid driving between noon and six on the 23rd. On Christmas Eve avoid the roads between two and six because that’s when the roads are expected to be most congested.

AAA expects over one and a quarter-million people to call for roadside assistance. Hart said to make sure you have an emergency kit ready to go before you head out for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.