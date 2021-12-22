7 people escape early morning house fire in Lincoln County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven occupants were able to escape a house fire uninjured in Lincoln County. The fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Stevenson Road, west of Grundy Road, in the Town of Skanawan, which is just southeast of Tomahawk.

According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, crews arrived at the home to find it engulfed in flames. The release states the fire started in the attic. One of the occupants woke up to hear crackling and smelled smoke. That person then woke up the other occupants, and everyone made it out safely, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

