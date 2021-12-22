2 Central Wisconsin Storm roll in hockey, SPASH and Marshfield pick up conference road wins in girls hoops

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The #2 ranked team in girls hockey flexed their muscle on Tuesday night, the Central Wisconsin Storm put up five first period goals to roll to a 9-2 victory over Northern Edge.

In Valley play on the hardwood, SPASH picks up a road win at D.C. Everest 76-60, and Marshfield does the same at Wausau East, 71-53.

