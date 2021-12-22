Advertisement

1 arrested in Taylor County fatal hit-and-run case

Paul Schmeiser
Paul Schmeiser(Taylor County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested for the Oct. 31 hit-and-run death of an Athens man.

Paul Schmeiser, 28, of Curtiss will be charged with the death of Titus Kottke, 27.

Kottke’s body was found around 6 a.m. on Halloween near the intersection of Elm Avenue and Hamm Drive in the township of Holway, near Owen. Kottke was last seen alive at approximately 3:30 a.m. walking on the road about a mile away from where he was found.

Schmeiser was arrested Wednesday. He’s expected in court for a bond hearing.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
DHS records first young child death in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 complications
Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Health System lost less than 100 employees due to vaccine mandate
In a 10-1 vote, the city of Stevens Point common council voted against having a referendum in...
Stevens Point council votes against Business 51 referendum resolution
Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Chief Medical Officer: Omicron will push us beyond the breaking point
Verso Corporation to be acquired by BillerudKorsnäs, Wisconsin Rapids mill’s future still uncertain

Latest News

Pet Project Sisu
Pet Project: Meet Sisu
Aspirus Hospitalist Dr. Adam Clements
Aspirus Hospitalist: Natural immunity from COVID-19 can be spotty
Pet Project: Meet Sisu
Pet Project: Meet Sisu
USDA extends deadline to apply for pandemic support for certified organic and transitioning operations