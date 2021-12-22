1 arrested in Taylor County fatal hit-and-run case

OWEN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested for the Oct. 31 hit-and-run death of an Athens man.

Paul Schmeiser, 28, of Curtiss will be charged with the death of Titus Kottke, 27.

Kottke’s body was found around 6 a.m. on Halloween near the intersection of Elm Avenue and Hamm Drive in the township of Holway, near Owen. Kottke was last seen alive at approximately 3:30 a.m. walking on the road about a mile away from where he was found.

Schmeiser was arrested Wednesday. He’s expected in court for a bond hearing.

