Wausau church to host free Christmas Eve meal

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - St. Paul’s United Church of Christ will open their doors on Christmas Eve for anyone in need of a meal, or would normally spend the evening alone.

The meal is from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 24. The church is located at 426 Washington Street in Wausau. The meal is free.

The church also has worship services at 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

