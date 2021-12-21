Advertisement

Wausau church to host free Christmas Eve meal

(Photo source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - St. Paul’s United Church of Christ will open their doors on Christmas Eve for anyone in need of a meal, or would normally spend the evening alone.

The meal is from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 24. The church is located at 426 Washington Street in Wausau. The meal is free.

The church also has worship services at 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verso Corporation to be acquired by BillerudKorsnäs, Wisconsin Rapids mill’s future still uncertain
SWAT Team assists with arrest of suspect in Plover home invasion
Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
DHS records first young child death in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 complications
Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Chief Medical Officer: Omicron will push us beyond the breaking point
Prine Crest North Central Health Care
NCHC nursing homes in Wausau and Merrill to admit Covid-recovered patients from regional health care facilities

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Packers place wide receiver Valdes-Scantling on Reserve/COVID-19 List
Jared Carl, 20, booking photo
Stratford man pleads guilty to murder, lesser charges dismissed during plea deal
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Skies clearing Tuesday night with more snow chances later in the week
Wreaths for veterans
Rapids VFW post to distribute wreaths to veteran’s families on Dec. 22