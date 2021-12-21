Wausau bakeries busy making holiday treats

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bakeries in Wausau are busy supplying the community with holiday treats to liven up their tables during the holiday season. Whether it’s tried-and-true favorites or something new and unique, there is something for everyone.

Rebecca Regelman and Hannah Reyes started their custom cake business Cup and Cake last year and quickly became popular with locals. They found they needed to find more room and jumped at the chance to buy neighborhood favorite Kreger’s Bakery and Deli.

The established business also came with its own roster of offerings, which Regelman and Reyes are honoring as Kreger’s traditions.

“Kregers is definitely known for a handful of solid things over the holidays. They do divinity, also known as seafoam and they’ve been making that this year. They do stollen in the shape of Christmas trees with fruit on top,” Reyes said.

Over at Sweet Lola’s they are mixing the old with the new by offering traditional cookie fare with some of the creations they have come up with themselves. One of these is a returning favorite for the holidays: the cocoa bomb.

“So you can get about two to two and a half servings for our cocoa bombs. They are very large, five dollars a piece. You boil your water or your milk, whatever you prefer, and then you just drop it in there and kind of watch it bloom and explode,” said General Manager Ashleigh Thomason.

And of course, both businesses are spilling over with cookie orders for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.