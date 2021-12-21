Wagner Shell continues tradition of helping Share Your Holidays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wagner Shell continues it’s tradition of helping Share Your Holidays with a gift of $3424 in 2021.

The company, which is a long time sponsor of the annual food drive and fundraiser, donated a share of it’s profits from Friday and put donation boxes out at it’s Wausau and Weston locations Friday-Sunday.

Wagner Shell normally hosts the Share Your Holidays Celebrity Gas Pump, which was canceled again this year with extreme caution over the COVID-19 pandemic.

All donations up to $75,000 will be matched thanks to matching grants. Then will be donated to the Wausau Salvation Army and The Neighbor’s Place. Studies show each dollar donated to a food pantry buys three to four meals.

You can help Share Your Holidays by making an online donation here: https://www.incrediblebank.com/syh.

You can also drop donations off at Wausau area Incrediblebank branches.

Or send a check, made out to “Share Your Holidays” to 1114, Grand Ave., Wausau, WI 54403

Share Your Holidays runs through December 31.

Thank you so much for sharing your holidays!

