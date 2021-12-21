Titletown offering family-friendly activities leading up to Christmas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Titletown is offering family-friendly events and activities leading up to Christmas.

TUESDAY, DEC. 21

Santa Skate. Skate alongside Santa at the Titletown Ice Rink. 5:45 - 7:15 p.m.

Titletown Winter FUN-derland. Lights, fire, scavenger hunt.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22

Santa’s Workshop. Cookies, hot cocoa and crafts. 5-7 p.m.

Sounds of the Season. Holiday songs performed by local musicians. 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Winter Jubilee Light Show. 6-9 p.m.

Titletown Winter FUN-derland. Lights, fire, scavenger hunt.

THURSDAY, DEC. 23

Glow Skate. Brightly colored lights at the Titletown Ice Rink. 4-8 p.m.

Titletown Winter FUN-derland. Lights, fire, scavenger hunt.

FRIDAY, DEC. 24

Fireside drinks. 4-9 p.m.

Winter Jubilee Light Show. 6-9 p.m.

Titletown Winter FUN-derland. Lights, fire, scavenger hunt.

SATURDAY, DEC. 25

Fireside drinks. 3-10 p.m.

Titletown Gameday Live. 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Titletown Winter FUN-derland. Lights, fire, scavenger hunt.

“Winter is definite a unique time of year for us Wisconsinites. It’s pretty chilly. We definitely want to re-shape how people view winter and how they interact with it. Titletown is a great way to stay active, stay warm and get out of the house and do things that are fun and safe for the entire family,” says Jessica Dickhut, Events Coordinator, Titletown.

Titletown is working to reopen Ariens Hill for tubing. They’re making snow.

