Advertisement

Tine & Cellar to again serve free lunch on Christmas day

Tine & Cellar, Weston, Wis.
Tine & Cellar, Weston, Wis.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Tine & Cellar will be offering a free lunch on Christmas Day for anyone who might be spending the holiday alone, or simply in need of a meal. It’s the third year the restaurant has hosted the Christmas luncheon.

The meal is on Christmas day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff volunteer to work the day. Gratuity is optional-- all tips will be donated to charity.

Reservations are not required but are recommended. Call 715-841-0080.

The restaurant is located at 3806 Schofield Ave. in Weston.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verso Corporation to be acquired by BillerudKorsnäs, Wisconsin Rapids mill’s future still uncertain
SWAT Team assists with arrest of suspect in Plover home invasion
Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Chief Medical Officer: Omicron will push us beyond the breaking point
Prine Crest North Central Health Care
NCHC nursing homes in Wausau and Merrill to admit Covid-recovered patients from regional health care facilities
Multiple fire crews are responding to a structure fire in the Town of Sharon.
Structure fire in Town of Sharon

Latest News

Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Health System lost less than 100 employees due to vaccine mandate
High Demand For Holiday Baked Goods
High Demand For Holiday Baked Goods
Light snow showers Tuesday morning will transition into moderate snowfall through the early...
First Alert Weather: Accumulating snow expected Tuesday & a chance for a White Christmas
Christmas cookies at Sweet Lola's
Wausau bakeries busy making holiday treats