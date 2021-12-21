Tine & Cellar to again serve free lunch on Christmas day

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Tine & Cellar will be offering a free lunch on Christmas Day for anyone who might be spending the holiday alone, or simply in need of a meal. It’s the third year the restaurant has hosted the Christmas luncheon.

The meal is on Christmas day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff volunteer to work the day. Gratuity is optional-- all tips will be donated to charity.

Reservations are not required but are recommended. Call 715-841-0080.

The restaurant is located at 3806 Schofield Ave. in Weston.

