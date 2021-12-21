Stratford man pleads guilty to murder, lesser charges dismissed during plea deal

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 20-year-old man charged with killing another young man in December 2020 has pleaded guilty to his most serious charge as part of a plea deal.

Jared Carl entered a guilty plea Tuesday. As part of a plea deal, three other charges were dismissed but will be considered during his sentencing on April 11.

The body of Christian Schauer, 20, was found Dec. 29, 2020 in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh near Spencer.

Investigators said Jared Carl initially said his father, Shawn Carl, 50, shot and killed Schauer. Prosecutors said Shawn Carl did know about the alleged murder and help conceal Schauer’s vehicle. Shawn Carl was arrested in February and held on to first-degree intentional homicide until Audrey Benson came forward saying Jared Carl killed Schauer. Shawn Carl is charged with falsifying information and obstructing an officer.

Benson is charged with hiding a corpse and aiding a felon. Her trial is scheduled to begin next month.

Jared Carl remains in the Marathon County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

