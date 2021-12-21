Advertisement

Rittenhouse gets standing ovation at conservative conference

Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point...
Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point USA America Fest 2021 event, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Phoenix. The panel discussion, called "Kenosha On Camera," comes a month after Rittenhouse's acquittal on charges in the deadly Kenosha shootings in 2020. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A month after his acquittal on murder charges, Kyle Rittenhouse was given a standing ovation at a conservative group’s conference in Phoenix where panelists discussed the 2020 deadly shootings in Kenosha.

Most of the comments during Monday’s discussion were made by other panelists.

The 18-year-old Rittenhouse reflected on how the trial had matured him and spoke about his decision to take the stand to provide his account of the shootings.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are responding to a structure fire in the Town of Sharon.
Structure fire in Town of Sharon
The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Wausau resident. The...
UPDATE: Missing Wausau man with warrant found
Verso Corporation to be acquired by BillerudKorsnäs, Wisconsin Rapids mill’s future still uncertain
SWAT Team assists with arrest of suspect in Plover home invasion
Heather Pingel
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries

Latest News

Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Group seeks to oust prosecutor after Wisconsin parade crash
Wisconsin among the slowest growing states in the country
New study shows low population growth in Wisconsin
State's workforce impacted as population declines
State's workforce impacted as population declines
Marshfield Clinic officials concerned about employee burnout due to COVID-19
Marshfield Clinic officials concerned about employee burnout due to COVID-19