Rapids VFW post to distribute wreaths to veteran’s families on Dec. 22

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Family members of fallen veterans are invited to the Donald J. Knuth Memorial Hall in Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday afternoon to receive a wreath to place on headstones.

The wreath distribution will happen at the Donald J. Knuth Memorial Hall, 2711 Reddin Road in Wisconsin Rapids on Dec. 22 from 3-5 p.m.

Quantities are limited. Wreaths are limited to one per family.

The wreaths were donated by Walmart to VFW Post #2534.

