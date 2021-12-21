Rapids VFW post to distribute wreaths to veteran’s families on Dec. 22
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Family members of fallen veterans are invited to the Donald J. Knuth Memorial Hall in Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday afternoon to receive a wreath to place on headstones.
The wreath distribution will happen at the Donald J. Knuth Memorial Hall, 2711 Reddin Road in Wisconsin Rapids on Dec. 22 from 3-5 p.m.
Quantities are limited. Wreaths are limited to one per family.
The wreaths were donated by Walmart to VFW Post #2534.
