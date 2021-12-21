Advertisement

Packers place wide receiver Valdes-Scantling on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers have placed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, the team announced. The wideout is vaccinated, meaning him being placed on the list was the result of a positive test. Under new NFL protocols, Valdes-Scantling could still return for Green Bay’s Christmas day matchup at home against the Browns.

Valdes-Scantling is coming off one of the best games of his four-year career in Baltimore on Sunday, where he caught 5 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.

He joins defensive tackle Kenny Clark on the Reserve/COVID list for the Packers.

