Packers place wide receiver Valdes-Scantling on Reserve/COVID-19 List

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers have placed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, the team announced. The wideout is vaccinated, meaning him being placed on the list was the result of a positive test. Under new NFL protocols, Valdes-Scantling could still return for Green Bay’s Christmas day matchup at home against the Browns.

#Packers place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the reserve/COVID-19 list https://t.co/ssYqxOmR59 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 21, 2021

Valdes-Scantling is coming off one of the best games of his four-year career in Baltimore on Sunday, where he caught 5 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.

He joins defensive tackle Kenny Clark on the Reserve/COVID list for the Packers.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.