New study shows low population growth in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new study by Forward Analytics shows Wisconsin may face challenges in the upcoming years because of stagnating growth over the last decade.

According to the study, Wisconsin’s population grew by 3.6% within the last decade. It’s the slowest 10-year growth rate on record.

“We know the population has been slowing but the new census numbers really confirm that,” said Dale Knapp, director for Forward Analytics, “the more troubling number is really looking at our under 18 population. Over the 10-year period, that population was down 4.3% on top of a 2.1% decline in the previous decade.”

Knapp said the under 18 population is our long-term future in the workforce. Fewer young people in the state negatively affects the state’s economy and labor force.

“So this continue decline, actually accelerating decline, in that population is really troublesome for the state,” said Knapp.

Knapp said declining births and net migration.

“In Wisconsin, we’ve had declining births since 2007 in every year except one and that has been one of the major factors in that decline,” said Knapp.

According to Knapp, Wisconsin used to be attractive to young families, but between 2010 and 2015 that reversed. Fewer young people began moving to the state.

“We’re still attracting people, but it’s not as many as we used to attract and it’s not as many as we need to attract in order to continue to grow the state and the economy,” said Knapp.

In central Wisconsin, the population has been decreasing as well.

“Throughout northcentral Wisconsin, greater marathon county, we are definitely shrinking,” said Dave Eckmann, President and CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

Eckmann said low birth rates and students leaving for college and not returning is part of the problem.

“We’re not replacing our population here and we have a lot of baby boomers that are leaving the workforce,” said Eckmann.

