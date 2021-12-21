Johns Hopkins study shows early use of convalescent plasma may help COVID-19 patients avoid hospitalization

(WSAW) - Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health have released their findings regarding the use of convalescent plasma as an early treatment for COVID.

Tuesday, the results of a nationwide, multicenter clinical trial showed convalescent plasma reduced the need for hospitalization by half for outpatients with COVID-19 who participated in the study.

Convalescent Plasma is plasma from people who have recovered from the disease and whose blood contains antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. A successful therapy was defined as a patient not requiring hospitalization within 28 days after plasma transfusion.

The study found that 17 patients out of 592 (2.9%) who received the convalescent plasma required hospitalization within 28 days of their transfusion, while 37 out of 589 (6.3%) who received placebo control plasma did. This translated to a relative risk reduction for hospitalization of 54%.

Study co-lead author David Sullivan, MD, professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said convalescent plasma is the only antibody therapy that “keeps up with SARS-CoV-2 variants,” including the delta and omicron strains currently spreading around the world, because each patient that recovers from variant COVID-19 produces antibodies that neutralize that specific virus.

Convalescent plasma therapy is currently available in the United States under Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization. Before it can be considered as an early COVID-19 treatment option for outpatients, the FDA must extend the current authorization to include its use in that role.

According to the Mayo Clinic risks of convalescent plasma therapy include allergic reactions, lung damage and difficulty breathing and infections such as HIV and hepatitis B and C.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.