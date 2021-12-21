Hello, My Name Is: Sawyer Trevillian

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW)- Sometimes it’s hard to see the bigger picture for a football program as a student-athlete. Yet, Sawyer Trevillian and the Lumberjacks seniors sacrificed their senior season to help the sophomores play.

In the last two seasons, the Wausau East football team has played just ten games, only two of them with traditional 11-man football, due to COVID-19 issues and problems with participation.

“No matter what happened, I wanted to do it with them and have them involved as much as it could be,” Trevillian said.

When the 2021 season was in jeopardy due to lack of participation, a players-only meeting helped bring about a decision. The junior varsity team would play their normal schedule but the remaining seniors were going to play a scraped together eight-man season to close out their careers.

“We really took into account the future of this school. That was really important to us,” Trevillian said.

The seniors played five games this season, with matchups constantly in flux.

“That was kind of the fun of it. We had a few games that were two and a half hours away and that’s just something that other teams don’t usually get to experience so it just felt special,” Trevillian said.

His devotion to the team wasn’t unnoticed. He was the team’s nominee for the ‘Win Brockmeyer Award,’ which recognizes the most outstanding high school player in the greater Wausau area.

While his upperclassmen years were less than ideal, he’s confident in the place he’s leaving the program.

“I really care about the sophomores and I care about the future of the program as well and I feel that’s why it was necessary to do,” Trevillian said.

Trevillian said he enjoyed the eight-player game and liked the speed. He still makes an effort to connect with the underclassmen who are coming up on the team.

