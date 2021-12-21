Advertisement

Group seeks to oust prosecutor after Wisconsin parade crash

Dec. 20, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Governor Tony Evers has received a complaint seeking the removal of Milwaukee County’s district attorney.

The complainants want Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm fired because one his prosecutors recommended $1,000 bail for Darrell Brooks.

Authorities say Brooks later drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha county, killing six.

Brooks is being held on a $5 million bail for the six homicide charges he faces in the Nov. 21 parade deaths in nearby Waukesha County.

He was released on bail just days earlier after allegedly running over the mother of his child with his SUV.  

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has been under intense criticism for the bail recommendation from his office.

Chisholm had called it “inappropriately low.”

