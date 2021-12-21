Advertisement

Fresh Express recalls bagged salads due to listeria

The recalled foods were sent to retailers in 19 states in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as...
The recalled foods were sent to retailers in 19 states in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as Canada.(Fresh Express via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may want to take a close look inside your refrigerator before making meals this holiday season.

Fresh Express announced a recall for numerous kinds of its branded and private label salad products made at the company’s Illinois facility.

Officials say the items in question may be tainted with listeria.

The recalled foods were sent to retailers in 19 states in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as Canada.

They include items with any sell-by date and a product code of Z324 through Z350. The company provided a full list of recalled items in a news release.

Fresh Express has stopped all work at that facility in Streamwood as a sanitation review is underway.

Consumers are advised to return the recalled products to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verso Corporation to be acquired by BillerudKorsnäs, Wisconsin Rapids mill’s future still uncertain
SWAT Team assists with arrest of suspect in Plover home invasion
Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
DHS records first young child death in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 complications
Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Chief Medical Officer: Omicron will push us beyond the breaking point
Prine Crest North Central Health Care
NCHC nursing homes in Wausau and Merrill to admit Covid-recovered patients from regional health care facilities

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Packers place wide receiver Valdes-Scantling on Reserve/COVID-19 List
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday in the death of Daunte Wright....
Kim Potter trial jury in Wright death works quietly through 2nd day
FILE - People including some wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the...
Omicron casts a new shadow over economy’s pandemic recovery
Wausau church to host free Christmas Eve meal