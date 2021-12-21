Allison Wokatsch scores 1,000th career point as Marathon beats Colby, Newman Catholic beats Northland Lutheran

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Allison Wokatsch scored her 1,000th career point while Marathon stamped a commanding win over Colby.

Wokatsch entered the game as the team’s leading scorer and she showed it, dropping in a pair of buckets early in the game and assisting on a bucket. Marathon won 59-19.

Newman Catholic was able to pull out their third victory of the season over Northland Lutheran. Maggie Wulf had 18 points for the Cardinals as they slowed down the Wildcats 53-38.

