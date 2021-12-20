YMCA of the Northwood to launch afterschool program in Minocqua

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The YMCA of the Northwoods is completing the licensing process to begin offering an afterschool program. The goal is to have everything in place by the end of January.

The ‘Every Hour Counts After School Program’ will be housed at Lakeland Union High School and transportation will be offered to the program from local elementary schools.

Pre-registration will open when the opening date is finalized. The cost will be $55 per week. Families will be able to utilize Wisconsin Shares Childcare subsidy as well as apply for financial assistance through the YMCA.

Kids can receive homework help, healthy snacks, physical activity, and academic enrichment activities until 5:30 p.m. on school days.

“I am extremely excited for this relationship with the YMCA and our ability at Lakeland Union High School to help support our surrounding families. I was fortunate enough to work after-school programs for the YMCA all through college and the impact it brings to a community is staggering. I look forward to a positive and continuous partnership for the foreseeable future. Welcome YMCA of the Northwoods and current/future Thunderbirds!” said Chad Gauerke, Lakeland Union High School Principal.

YMCA will also seek charitable support to strengthen the ability to offer financial assistance, ensuring no child is ever turned away for the inability to pay.

