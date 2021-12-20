Advertisement

Wisconsin’s game vs Morgan State canceled due to opponent’s COVID-19 issues

(WBAY)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team is seeking a new opponent for Thursday at the Kohl Center after being notified that Morgan State is unable to travel to Madison due to COVID-19 complications within its program.

The two teams were set to meet on Thursday, Dec. 23 at the Kohl Center following the women’s game against Eastern Illinois. Wisconsin is actively looking for a new opponent to play on Thursday.

The team says more updates will be shared when they are available.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are responding to a structure fire in the Town of Sharon.
Structure fire in Town of Sharon
The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Wausau resident. The...
UPDATE: Missing Wausau man with warrant found
SWAT Team assists with arrest of suspect in Plover home invasion
Verso Corporation to be acquired by BillerudKorsnäs, Wisconsin Rapids mill’s future still uncertain
Heather Pingel
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts to throwing a fourth quarter touchdown...
Packers win NFC North, Rodgers tells team to ‘savor it’
Packers vs Ravens
FINAL: Packers survive scare against Ravens, clinch NFC North title
Packers vs Ravens
HALFTIME: Packers and Ravens tied, 14-14
Wisconsin players huddle prior to the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball...
Wisconsin Volleyball claims first National Championship