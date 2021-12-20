Wisconsin’s game vs Morgan State canceled due to opponent’s COVID-19 issues

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team is seeking a new opponent for Thursday at the Kohl Center after being notified that Morgan State is unable to travel to Madison due to COVID-19 complications within its program.

The two teams were set to meet on Thursday, Dec. 23 at the Kohl Center following the women’s game against Eastern Illinois. Wisconsin is actively looking for a new opponent to play on Thursday.

The team says more updates will be shared when they are available.

