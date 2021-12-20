Weston church collecting items for people impacted by Kentucky tornadoes

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Weston is collecting supplies for the victims of the tornadoes that impacted Kentucky.

The church is collecting:

Water bottles

Blankets

Underwear

Socks

Jackets

Diapers

Sleeping Bags

Pillows

Clothing

Hats

Gloves

Pots & Pans

Baby Formula

Bibles

Soap

Hygiene Products

Towels

Cleaning Supplies

Paper Products

Work Gloves

Sanitizers

Toys & Gifts

Non-Perishable Food Items

Five twisters hit Kentucky in all, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 200 miles. Gov. Andy Beshear said 78 people were killed in Kentucky.

Monetary Donations (made payable to MTOL with Kentucky Relief in note)

Items can be dropped off in the Education Center at the church. Donations can be dropped off Monday – Thursday of this week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.. On Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 7:30 a.m – noon. Items are due by Dec. 26.

The church is located at 6205 Alderson St. in Weston.

