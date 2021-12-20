Advertisement

Weston church collecting items for people impacted by Kentucky tornadoes

(Kentucky State Police)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Weston is collecting supplies for the victims of the tornadoes that impacted Kentucky.

The church is collecting:

  • Water bottles          
  • Blankets
  • Underwear                
  •  Socks
  • Jackets  
  •   Diapers
  • Sleeping Bags              
  •  Pillows
  • Clothing  
  • Hats
  • Gloves
  • Pots & Pans
  • Baby Formula
  • Bibles
  • Soap  
  • Hygiene Products
  • Towels
  • Cleaning Supplies
  • Paper Products
  • Work Gloves                  
  • Sanitizers
  • Toys & Gifts                    
  • Non-Perishable Food Items

Five twisters hit Kentucky in all, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 200 miles. Gov. Andy Beshear said 78 people were killed in Kentucky.

Monetary Donations (made payable to MTOL with Kentucky Relief in note)

Items can be dropped off in the Education Center at the church. Donations can be dropped off Monday – Thursday of this week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.. On Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 7:30 a.m – noon. Items are due by Dec. 26.

The church is located at 6205 Alderson St. in Weston.

