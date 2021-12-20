Verso Corporation to be acquired by BillerudKorsnäs

(WSAW) - Verso Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with BillerudKorsnäs .

BillerudKorsnäs has seven production units in Sweden and Finland, and about 4,400 employees in over 13 countries. It will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Verso for a purchase price of $27 per share in cash, or approximately $825 million. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

According to a news release, BillerudKorsnäs aims to build one of the most cost-efficient and sustainable paperboard platforms in North America by converting several of Verso’s assets into paperboard machines while maintaining Verso’s position as a quality and cost leader in specialty and coated freesheet paper.

Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, and have two paper mills in Michigan, a roll to sheet converting facility in Wisconsin (paper production idled), and two distribution centres in Sauk Village, Illinois and Bedford, Pennsylvania

According to a news release, Verso will become the platform for BillerudKorsnäs’ future expansion in North America and is expected to provide continuous growth opportunities over the next ten years and beyond. The combined company will be one of the largest providers of virgin fiber paper and packaging with a cost and quality advantage.

Randy Nebel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verso, said, “With the support of our talented team, Verso has successfully streamlined our operations and reduced costs while strategically investing in projects to enhance our ability to support our customers. This transaction builds upon our considerable progress and better positions the combined company to invest in our North American manufacturing capability, provide high-quality paper products to customers and accelerate growth.”

Mr. Nebel continued, “This agreement follows careful consideration and negotiation led by the special committee of our Board which was formed following receipt of the unsolicited proposal earlier this year. Our full Board believes this transaction maximizes value for shareholders, who will receive a significant premium and immediate and certain value. In BillerudKorsnäs, we found a partner that shares our commitments to safety, quality, sustainability and innovation and is uniquely positioned to recognize the value of our business. We are grateful for BillerudKorsnäs’ partnership over the past several months in reaching this compelling transaction, particularly amidst an uncertain and restrictive pandemic-related travel environment. We are excited to join forces with BillerudKorsnäs and benefit from enhanced opportunities as part of a larger, stronger organization.”

Christoph Michalski, President and CEO of BillerudKorsnäs, commented, “The combination of BillerudKorsnäs’ expertise in high-quality virgin fiber packaging materials and Verso’s attractive assets creates an excellent platform for long-term profitable growth. We will obtain cost-effective production of coated virgin fiber material in the Midwestern United States. We also plan to sequentially transform part of the business into paperboard production while continuing to serve the U.S. customers. Our investments will create new U.S.-based jobs in a growing market and accelerate the transition from plastic-based packaging materials to renewable sources.”

