Packers win NFC North, Rodgers tells team to ‘savor it’

BALTIMORE, MD. (WSAW) - When Aaron Rodgers walked off M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday after beating the Ravens, the Packers had won the NFC North title. While most players were giving answers to the media about “one goal down, another to go,” Rodgers had a message for his team in the final huddle.

“So just to enjoy it, to savor it. These are special moments.”

For the third consecutive season, the Packers can call themselves “kings of the North.” The win also clinched a spot in the playoffs for Green Bay.

“It feels good, it starts with the North but we got bigger fish to fry. We have to continue to put in our work,” Aaron Jones said.

The Packers aren’t strangers to the title, winning the division eight times in the last eleven years. But what made this victory even sweeter was how the victory was achieved.

“We didn’t play our best and we still found a way to win. It just goes to show that we can win in any situation,” linebacker De’Vondre Campbell said.

Many of those mistakes came in the span of 20 minutes, as the Packers watched their 14 point lead dwindle to just one in the closing seconds of the game.

But with their backs against the wall facing the potential game-winning two-point conversion, the defense came through with one final key stop.

“Any time you can consistently do that, it just builds up that resiliency It just builds up that mentality that ‘hey, no matter what happens, we’re going to find a way,” head coach Matt LaFleur.

The moment gave the players a feeling of exhilaration and a celebration—even if muted—in the locker room.

And though that message of “more work to do” continued to come out of player’s mouths, including Rodgers, he reminded his teammates of a different perspective.

“As much as you win with class, you have to savor these a bit because these are special,” Rodgers said.

