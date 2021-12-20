NCHC nursing homes in Wausau and Merrill to admit Covid-recovered patients from regional health care facilities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care announced Monday it is working with Aspirus Health and Marshfield Health systems to admit up to four Covid-recovered patients per day into Mount View Care Center in Wausau or Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill.

The patients would be discharged from the hospital and continue to receive nursing care in Merrill or Wausau. The patients would need to be outside quarantine or isolation periods so they would not posse a risk to current nursing home residents.

NCHC currently provides ventilator-dependent skilled nursing care at Mount View Care Center, however no additional ventilator-dependent beds or units would be added due to the additional specialized staffing that would be required to operate the units.

Mount View Care Center is licensed to provide care for 154 residents and Pine Crest for 120 residents. Between the two facilities, there is currently an opportunity to provide care for an additional 50 patients in the existing operational structure.

The partnership was created to alleviate the growing pressures mounting from surging Covid-19 hospitalizations amid industry-wide staffing shortages.

Wisconsin saw its highest level of Covid-19 hospitalizations last week, since January of 2021 according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

