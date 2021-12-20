Advertisement

NCHC nursing homes in Wausau and Merrill to admit Covid-recovered patients from regional health care facilities

Mount View Care Center, April 19, 2020 (WSAW Photo)
Mount View Care Center, April 19, 2020 (WSAW Photo)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care announced Monday it is working with Aspirus Health and Marshfield Health systems to admit up to four Covid-recovered patients per day into Mount View Care Center in Wausau or Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill.

The patients would be discharged from the hospital and continue to receive nursing care in Merrill or Wausau. The patients would need to be outside quarantine or isolation periods so they would not posse a risk to current nursing home residents.

NCHC currently provides ventilator-dependent skilled nursing care at Mount View Care Center, however no additional ventilator-dependent beds or units would be added due to the additional specialized staffing that would be required to operate the units.

Mount View Care Center is licensed to provide care for 154 residents and Pine Crest for 120 residents. Between the two facilities, there is currently an opportunity to provide care for an additional 50 patients in the existing operational structure.

The partnership was created to alleviate the growing pressures mounting from surging Covid-19 hospitalizations amid industry-wide staffing shortages.

Wisconsin saw its highest level of Covid-19 hospitalizations last week, since January of 2021 according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are responding to a structure fire in the Town of Sharon.
Structure fire in Town of Sharon
The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Wausau resident. The...
UPDATE: Missing Wausau man with warrant found
SWAT Team assists with arrest of suspect in Plover home invasion
Verso Corporation to be acquired by BillerudKorsnäs, Wisconsin Rapids mill’s future still uncertain
Heather Pingel
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries

Latest News

Musician returns to hometown of Wausau for holidays after achieving success in Chicago
Musician returns to hometown of Wausau for holidays after achieving success in Chicago
Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Chief Medical Officer: Omicron will push us beyond the breaking point
Cooler highs expected mid-week. A few rounds for snow showers.
First Alert Weather: Accumulating snow expected Tuesday & a chance for a White Christmas
Wisconsin’s game vs Morgan State canceled due to opponent’s COVID-19 issues