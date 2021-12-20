Local musician returns home to play for gigs in Greater Wausau Area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 18-year-old musician Max Koepke started performing in Wausau six years ago in the back of a Barnes and Noble.

Since then, the has moved to Chicago to fulfill his dream of becoming a full-time musician. Koepke is thriving in the Windy City, but said when it comes to community support, there is no place like home.

“Chicago is great, it’s great to play for new people but, when you come back home you always have a familiar face there” said Koepke.

He released his first album “Just Wanna Go” in November. He said all the music he writes is based on his life experiences.

“It was a lot about my journey from Wausau to Chicago. A lot of that you see in the writing,” said Koepke.

The album has over 4,000 plays on Spotify already.

“My first album received a lot more support than I thought and honestly a lot of the support came from this community,” said Koepke.

It’s available on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and other streaming apps.

For live music, he has a few performances coming up. The next one is at Rachels Roadside on Tuesday starting at 6 pm.

12/22/21 Libby’s in Marshfield 6-10 pm

12/26/21 Granite Peak 1-5 pm

12/30/21 The Garage 7-11 pm

12/31/21 New Years Eve Party at Granite Peak 8 pm to 12 am

Visit Koepke’s Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.