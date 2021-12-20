Advertisement

Homes selling for more, and faster in central Wisconsin than last year

Record number homes were sold in Wisconsin last year
Record number homes were sold in Wisconsin last year(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Realtors Association’s last report shows the majority of homes in the core central Wisconsin counties are selling for more on average than in 2020.

The report shows the average price of a home sold in Marquette County was $179,000 in 2020. In 2021, that price increased 63% to $246,500.

Clark County, which boasts more modest home prices, also saw a significant increase from $110,000 to $129,500-- a 17% increase year to year.

Marathon, Adams, and Juneau also saw home percentage price increase in the teens.

Portage County homes minorly decreased by 3.5%-- $195,950 in 2021 compared to $189,000 the year prior.

In central Wisconsin, the average number of days a home sat on the market was 93 in 2020, compared to 74 through November 2021.

The average price of a home in Wisconsin last month was $241,00. Last November, that number was $220,000.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are responding to a structure fire in the Town of Sharon.
Structure fire in Town of Sharon
The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Wausau resident. The...
UPDATE: Missing Wausau man with warrant found
SWAT Team assists with arrest of suspect in Plover home invasion
Heather Pingel
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries
Cooler highs expected mid-week. A few rounds for snow showers.
First Alert Weather: Accumulating snow expected Tuesday & a chance for a White Christmas

Latest News

Weston church collecting items for people impacted by Kentucky tornadoes
Greater Wausau Chamber tops $1 million in gift certificate sales for the first time
Bunkelman's shop in Whittlesey was ripped apart due to heavy winds Wednesday night
National Weather Service confirms December 15th’s severe weather event as a derecho
Children participating at the YMCA of the Northwoods in the afterschool program.
YMCA of the Northwood to launch afterschool program in Minocqua