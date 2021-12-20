Homes selling for more, and faster in central Wisconsin than last year

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Realtors Association’s last report shows the majority of homes in the core central Wisconsin counties are selling for more on average than in 2020.

The report shows the average price of a home sold in Marquette County was $179,000 in 2020. In 2021, that price increased 63% to $246,500.

Clark County, which boasts more modest home prices, also saw a significant increase from $110,000 to $129,500-- a 17% increase year to year.

Marathon, Adams, and Juneau also saw home percentage price increase in the teens.

Portage County homes minorly decreased by 3.5%-- $195,950 in 2021 compared to $189,000 the year prior.

In central Wisconsin, the average number of days a home sat on the market was 93 in 2020, compared to 74 through November 2021.

The average price of a home in Wisconsin last month was $241,00. Last November, that number was $220,000.

